United Way of West Tenn. collects donations for Harvey victims

JACKSON, Tenn. — United Way of West Tennessee and the Jackson Area Nonprofit Network will collect donations to help the victims of the Hurricane Harvey disaster.

Anyone interested in donating should drop off items at the Central Distributors warehouse at 361 U.S. 45 Bypass in Jackson at the following times:

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

In order to be the most helpful to the organizations in Texas that are providing assistance, the Jackson Nonprofit Network asks that donors only bring items on the following list:

– Bottled Water

– Non-perishable foods that do not require a can opener

– Socks (New, in the package)

– Diapers

– Baby wipes

– Baby formula

– Baby food

– Wheelchairs

– Cell phone chargers

– Feminine hygiene products

– Wet wipes

– Toiletries (toothpaste, tooth brushes, soap, etc.)

If you are interested in volunteering at the collection site, please call the United Way office by dialing 2-1- 1 or email edean@unitedway.tn.org.