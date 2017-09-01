Vincent Michael Yodushock

Vincent Michael Yodushock, 41, died Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at Jackson Madison County General hospital.

He was born in Jackson, TN July 15, 1976 the son of Karl Joseph Yodushock and Rita Moss and was a member of First Baptist Church Bemis.

Vince is survived by his wife Stephanie Chipman Yodushock of Jackson, one son Blake Yodushock, one daughter Madelyn Yodushock, his father Karl Joseph Yodushock, of Jackson, TN, his mother Rita Moss (Rick) of Jackson, TN, two brothers, Justin Yodushock, of Jackson, TN, Joseph (Shanna) Yodushock of Henderson, TN, one sister, Vivian Blackwell (Dale) of Americus, GA, nieces and nephews, Dylan Yodushock, Hailey Yodushock, Janna Yodushock, Katelynn Yodushock, William Blackwell, Sidney Blackwell, Harper Adkins and Caylem Adkins.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 11:00AM at First Baptist Bemis with Rev. John Norvell and Rev. Bill Sims officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00AM – 11:00AM prior to the service. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Jason Fisher, Greg Harvill, Chris Harvill, Ryan Perry, Rhett Perry, Joe Lott and Shane Liera.

Honorary pallbearers will be Rico Bryson, Sgt. Warren Olden, Mark Hamlin and Keith Bryant.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305. 731.6687.1111.www.arringtonfunerlgroup.com