44th Annual Tater Town Special

GLEASON, Tenn.— Gleason, TN, a.k.a Tater Town, held their annual celebration Saturday. The whole county was represented in the parade with fire trucks from each town driving in the parade. Residents lined the street to wave at the cars and pick up some candy along the way. For one woman, this is a 44 year tradition she wouldn’t dare miss.

“Well the kids love it and I love all the animals, that’s what makes it special to me. I love mules,” Jo Lou Brawner said.

Throughout the day they also had an antique tractor show as well as a mini plane and helicopter demonstration.

Tomorrow they will hold a community wide church service at the First Baptist Church.