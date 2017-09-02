Carroll co. house fire claims the lives of 2 men

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn — A house fire in Cedar Grove claims the lives of two men. Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning Carroll County fire officials found a home off Highway 220 engulfed in flames. Investigators said two adult males were found dead inside. Chief Terry Bradshaw said Tennessee Bomb & Arson was called out to assist with the investigation.

Fire officials said there were no smoke alarms inside the home. The cause is still under investigation.