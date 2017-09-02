Hardin Co. Officials confirm car and two bodies pulled from Tennessee River

HARDIN CO., Tenn — Hardin County Officials are confirming they pulled two bodies and a car from the Tennessee River near the Saltillo Boat Ramp. Officials say they got the call around 12:30 pm Saturday after a boater hit the submerged vehicle. A dive team was called in and that’s when the deceased bodies of two men were found. Officials believe the men were in their early 60’s. Officials say they believe the car went into the water some time Friday night. Stay with WBBJ for the latest.