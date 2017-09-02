Jackson Police have two big events planned; Lt. Taylor stops by our studio to chat

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is going above and beyond the call of duty to connect with the community. They are planning their annual National Night Out on October 3, 2017. On this night, they will have different events across the Hub city where they will connect with the residents they serve. Lt. Byron Taylor with the Jackson Police Department says it’s a time to give back and bridge the gap between law enforcement and those in the community. The police department is also starting Citizen’s Police Academy classes on September 26, 2017.