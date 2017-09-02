Milan community members celebrate 44th anniversary of historic building

MILAN, Tenn — The Gibson County community came together for a day of history at a building that’s special to the community.

The Milan Polk Clark Enrichment Center was once a school. It was originally built in 1926, serving black children in the county. Those who graduated from the school came back for a reunion with a day full of events. There was also a special groundbreaking for a new youth sportsplex on the grounds. Milan Mayor B.W. Beasley said there is a city park a few miles away, but the sportsplex will enhance it.

“We want to enhance that by having another complex a few miles away that will bring kids in from all over town to be a part of a great history of sports in Milan,” Mayor Beasley said.

The old Polk Clark school closed in 1996, but it is on the national register for historic places. This was the 44th year for the anniversary.