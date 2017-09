Pet of the Week: Meet Honey

JACKSON, Tn. — Meet Honey! Honey is an older Lab mix. She is around 7-years-old and is still full of life. She is still active and enjoys playing. She’s house broken, listens well and is very attentive. She loves to ride, being outside and gets along well with other dogs after proper introduction. She would be perfect for active home or for an older couple. For more information on how to adopt Honey contact Melissa Roberts at┬ámelissaroberts @savingtheanimalstogether.org