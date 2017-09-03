Eagles Nest holds third annual Family Horse Show

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Horse riders from across Tennessee came together in Brownsville Sunday to strut their stuff in support of the local organization, Eagles Nest.

“We provide mental health services in the areas of intensive, in-home, out-patient, behavioral, individual, group, and family as well as substance abuse,” said Gwen Gavin, executive director of Eagles Nest Prevention and Family Enrichment Services.

Gavin says, this is the third annual Eagles Nest Family Horse Show, the biggest fundraiser of the year for the nonprofit.

“A lot of times, people who need services don’t have the funds to do so,” Gavin said, “so we want to be able to serve those as well.”

Representatives from the Eagle Nest Family Horse Show say, it will showcase five classes of competition including saddle, spotted, racking, speed racking, and padded, but riders we spoke with say, they were there for more than a trophy.

“Actually, my mind just goes blank once I go out there, but it’s just like it said, if I win, I win, if I don’t, I don’t, because it’s just for fun, and it’s helping someone,” said competitor Deron Hayes.

Officials say, the purpose of this fundraiser is not just to raise money.

“A lot of times we go out and do fundraisers not just about the money you collect, but about the awareness that you raise in your community; about the resources that are available,” said Mayor Bill Rawls of Brownsville.

Organization representatives say, keeping people happy and healthy benefits the entire community as a whole.

“It’s very important that this community understands mental health,” Gavin said, “and services mental health in a way that it should be served.”

Gavin said, she did not want to set a monetary goal for the fundraiser Sunday evening, because as she put it, every penny is appreciated. She also says, the organization plans on holding the event again next year.

If you are interested in learning more about the Eagles Nest organization and the services they provide, you can contact Gwen Gavin at 980-522-7724 or email her at eaglesnog@yahoo.com.