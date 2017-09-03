East Tenn. resident wins $1 million in TN lottery

NASHVILLE— One lucky person in Hixson, Tenn., an unincorporated community located within the Chattanooga metropolitan area, has won $1 million in the Tennessee Lottery after matching 5 of 6 Mega Millions numbers drawn Friday night. The winner has not yet come forward, and no information is available about the winner until the prize is claimed.

Since its inception in 2004, the Tennessee Lottery has raised more than $4 billion to fund designated education programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $11.5 billion in prizes and lottery retailers have earned more than $1 billion in retailer commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com .