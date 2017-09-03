JPD responds to alleged shooting, man charged with aggravated assault

JACKSON, Tenn. — Officers with Jackson Police Department responded late last week to a call about a shooting in the 100 block of Dupree St. in East Jackson.

According to an affidavit given to our newsroom by JPD, the alleged victims advised that a maroon Nissan Altima stopped on the street across from them, and a black male exited the vehicle and allegedly began arguing with another male. The alleged victims stated that, following the argument, the man allegedly pulled out a dark colored handgun and allegedly started shooting towards them.

According to police documents, a vehicle in the area was struck, and officers recovered several shell casings from the scene. A short time later, officers observed a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle and made contact with a man who matched the suspect description, according to a police report on the alleged incident. Official documents say that Michael Robinson, Jr. was then taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit, and he was later positively identified by the victims.

Officers also recovered a handgun, and the rounds in the gun matched the same caliber found on the scene, according to police documents. During an interview with investigators, Robinson allegedly admitted to being on Dupree St. during the time of the shooting. Robinson is charged with aggravated assault.