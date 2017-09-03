Mobile American Job Center coming to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s mobile American Job Center is coming to Jackson. Job center staff will be on location at the DoubleTree Hotel, located at 1770 Hwy 45 Bypass, on Sept. 6 between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. helping job-seekers complete applications, create resumes and update their information on Jobs4TN.gov .

The mobile American Job Center travels across the state providing job resources to areas that may otherwise lack access. This event is free and open to the public.

The mobile American Job Center serves as a one-stop career station, delivering workforce services across the state of Tennessee. This resource extends its services to areas that may lack access. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s mission is to create and foster the nation’s number one workforce by assisting job seekers and employers alike.

For more information, or to find other dates and locations for the mobile American Job Center, please visit the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s website at http://www.tn.gov/workforce/topic/mobile-ajc .