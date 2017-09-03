National Weather Service issues separate flood warnings for Jackson and Halls

JACKSON, Tenn. — The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a flood warning for parts of the S. F. Forked Deer River in Jackson until Tuesday, Sept. 05.

At 10 AM today, the river stage was over 34 feet, the threshold for flood stage at this portion of the river.

NWS has also issued a flood warning to begin tomorrow, Sept. 04, for the S. F. Fork of the Forked Deer River near Halls, Tenn.

At 10 a.m. on Sunday, the river stage for this portion of the Forked Deer was 8.1 feet. The threshold for flood stage at this portion of the river is 9 feet, and the forecast calls for this portion of river to continue rising to over 10 feet by Saturday, Sept. 09. The National Weather Service says to expect minor flooding, in particular in agricultural areas near the river.

The National Weather Service will issue a followup flood statement later today. Stay tuned to WBBJ for more updates on the potential for flooding as they come in.