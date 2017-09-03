Tater Town Special ends with a community church service

GLEASON, Tenn. — Tater Town, USA better known as Gleason, Tennessee wrapped up their annual Labor Day weekend celebration.

“We’re joined in one and that’s the love of Christ,” First Baptist of Gleason Pastor Bobby Rushing said.

First Baptist Church of Gleason was packed Sunday morning, filled with praise.

As a community, the town of Gleason reflected as the 44th Annual Tater Town Special came to an end.

“It’s just been a wonderful weekend,” Gleason resident Pam Belew said. “Everyone’s enjoyed it we had a good crowd, good weather, good food and I think everyone had a wonderful time.”

“All the town came together, people really turned out,” Pastor Rushing said. “It was a wonderful week. It really brought our community together.”

The Tater Town Special welcomed thousands of people back home to Gleason to see old friends and make some new ones. On Sunday they all come together for church.

“Folks from all over the community here in our church,” Pastor Rushing said. “Just to get to fellowship with them and talk. Just having the community together that’s what it’s all about.”

“We’re all friends regardless of what church we attend on Sunday morning,” Belew said. “We do a lot of community things and we all love our town.”

“I love the lord and my community,” Gleason resident Glenda Hodges said.

“I’m thankful for being a part of Tater Town, just pray God’s blessing on Gleason,” Pastor Rushing said.

In case you were wondering, the town of Gleason gets the nickname, Tater Town, for its connection to the sweet potato industry.