UT Martin restarts search for provost, vice chancellor for academic affairs

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin is restarting its search for a new provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.

Dr. Richard Helgeson was selected earlier this year to fill the position for a one-year interim term after the original search ended without a candidate being hired.

The previous provost, Dr. Jerald Ogg, returned to a faculty position with the university’s Department of Communications over the summer after holding the dual position since 2011.

The search committee includes UT Martin faculty, staff and student representation and is chaired by Dr. Philip Smartt, professor of park management in the UTM Department of Agriculture, Geosciences and Natural Resources.

Finalists are anticipated to begin on-campus interviews in the early spring, and the selected candidate will fill the position beginning in the 2018-19 academic year.