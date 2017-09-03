UTM host 4th Annual Guitars as Art competition

MARTIN, Tenn. — The Tennessee Soybean Festival has kicked off in Martin with events all week long.

An event on Sunday afternoon was hosted by the UT-Martin Art department.

Thirty guitars were on display, designed by community, alumni and student artist.

A number of artist and community members came out to view the unique exhibit.

“Every year we try to get a little bit larger and a little bit better,” UTM Associate Professor of Art Jason Stout said. “Future additions to the event, hopefully at some point we’re going to add a kids addition with ukuleles. Right now we’re are kind of gathering interest.”

The winners were announced at the event. Top prize for best in show was $500.