2 injured in overnight Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — A shooting in east Jackson sends two people to the hospital.

Jackson police say it happened around 2 a.m. Monday on Hillcrest Circle Drive. Officers confirm a man and woman were shot after a fight.

Police say both victims went by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Investigators say they are still working to develop suspect information.

If you have information about the shooting, call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).