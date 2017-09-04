Country singer visits Parsons for Highway 641 dedication

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials in Parsons held a special highway dedication ceremony to honor a country singer and songwriter.

Leaders with the Chamber of Commerce and other officials gathered Thursday, Aug. 24, at Farmers Bank in Parsons for the ceremony dedicating Highway 641 to Little David Wilkins.

Wilkins himself drove in from Nashville to perform a short concert and sing his song about the highway, “Highway 641 I’m Gonna Call You Mine,” at the dedication.