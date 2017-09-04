Guests enjoy the first day of Dyer County Fair

DYERSBURG, Tenn.–The 70th annual Dyer County Fair kicked off Labor Day Monday.

Guests enjoyed floral an d food preparations, beef cattle shows, and Hogway Speedway racing pigs. There was also a soybean recipe cook-off. Organizers say there is even more to look forward to in days to come.

“Wednesday will be special-needs day. Thursday will be Senior Citizens day, so it will be something on the fairgrounds for those individuals all day long and the fair will be open to the public at 5:30. It just gives an everybody an opportunity to experience the fair. There will be folks to assist so they can enjoy the fair like everybody else,” says President of Dyer County Fair, Heath Pritchett.

The fair ends September 9th.