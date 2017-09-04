Local agencies band together to collect donations for Harvey victims

JACKSON, Tenn — Many people across the volunteer state are joining the efforts to help hurricane Harvey victims.

Although the storm has passed many people are left dealing with the devastation, but the good news help is on the way. Local agencies are banding together to provide relief for victims affected by the storm.

“Jackson citizens have great hearts and I know they will want to respond in this kind of fashion,” President of the Jackson Area Non-Profit Network, James Christoferson said.

The Jackson Area Non-Profit Network is partnering with the local Red Cross chapter, as well as United Way of West Tennessee to collect donations.

“Instead of each agency doing their own thing and don’t have the resources for it let’s get it all together and see if we can do it together as a team,” Christoferson said.

Relief efforts have been non-stop across the country, leading many in our area to step up and get involved.

“You never know when something might happen to you and somebody else might have to come and support you and help you,” Volunteer, Jacqueline Wardlow said. “So I think Tennessee should step up and be apart of this.”

If you would like to donate items you can drop them off at the Central Distributors Warehouse located at 361 US-45 Bypass.

“Doesn’t have to be expensive stuff,” Volunteer, Justice Smith said. “I’m sure Houston’s going to be thankful for whatever that we bring.”

The items collected will be delivered free of charge. “A couple trucking firms have stepped in and have donated trucks and drivers to get the goods there,” Christoferson said.

Smith said. “I’m delivering the stuff. I’m not getting paid for it just something I’m volunteering to drive down there and do myself,”

Volunteers say coming together to provide relief to flood victims is the best way to help.

“I would want someone to help me or my family members if a tragedy happened. United we stand divided we fall, Houston fell so we need to be united to help them,” Smith said.

Organizers say it’s a great opportunity for students looking to gain community service hours. If interested you can sign up with United Way or Red Cross. You can also drop off donations Wednesday and Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 to 1 p.m. For a full list of items requested go to the Seen on 7 section of our website.