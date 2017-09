Local fire station hosts Labor Day cookout fundraiser

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A local fire department fires up the grill this Labor Day.

The Masseyville-Woodville Fire Station hosted its annual barbecue fundraiser Monday. The fire station is located on Highway 225 South in Henderson.

They had pulled pork available by the pound plus plates or sandwiches and hot dogs for sale.

The Wolf River Band performed at 11 a.m. followed by a cake walk at 12:30 p.m.