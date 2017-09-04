Perfect Weather For Labor Day

Weather Update:

Our perfect weekend continues into Monday. we’re starting out in the 60s, but we’ll quickly rise into the 80s today and top out around 87 degree for the high temperature. Later tonight clouds will start to increase ahead of an advancing cold front. I expect a line of storms to form in the Ohio Valley to the north then slide south into West Tennessee on Tuesday morning. Main threat with these storms will be brief heavy rain and gusty winds, there is a slight risk of a strong storm. However given the timing storms should be in a weakening mode as it comes through. We’ll keep an eye out for changes though.

