Week 3: Top 5 plays

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from week three are as followed:

#5: Last week’s player of the week Decourtney Reed races to the end zone, putting the first point on the board for Haywood. They defeat the Bruins 32 to 16.

#4: Bolivar senior running back Correy Brown breaks away and plows through a South Gibson defense. No one can hold this guy down. South Gibson won that game though, 28 to 19.

#3: Milan’s Taylor Lockhart and his receiver hook up for a double move, and Damarrius Bates goes 56 yards for the score. The Bulldogs went on to win that game, 40 to 0.

#2: With a minute left in the first half, Liberty’s Bryant Bowers is able to control a bad snap and finds Stephen Bush who refuses to go down, getting the ball into the red zone. Liberty got the win that game, 27 to 13.

#1: We have South Side quarterback Tyler Carver with a hand off to Frazier Ellison, slipping through the paws of what seems like every Chester County defender, taking South Side closer to that win, 35 to 3.