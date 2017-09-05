8-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle in Union City

UNION CITY, Tenn. — A child has died after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday, according to the Union City Police Department.

Officers responded just before 5 p.m. Sunday to the 100 block of South Fourth Street where an 8-year-old child had been struck by a vehicle, according to a release from the police department.

The child was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and died Tuesday morning from injuries sustained during the incident, according to the release.

The child’s identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.