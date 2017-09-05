Ariana Alexa

Ariana Alexa was born in Kansas City and raised in San Diego, however, she considers both places home. She moved here all the way from Washington where she co-anchored and reported for the morning newscasts. There, she covered President Donald Trump’s visit. She also created a number of her own segments including “The A-list” and “Hollywood Hot Topics” covering pop-culture.

Prior to that, Ariana worked as an anchor/reporter in Kansas for several years where she covered a variety of stories from chasing tornadoes to President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama’s two visits to her alma mater, the University of Kansas.

From a young age, Ariana has had a passion for entertainment news. She’s reported from the red carpet in Los Angeles for the 2016 Grammys and the 2017 Academy Awards. Through her interviews, she’s met celebrities including Mario Lopez, Nicole Kidman, Pauly Shore, Snoop Dogg, Craig Robinson, Bob Saget, Kristen Cavallari, Nancy O’Dell, Kevin Frazier, Good Morning America’s Lara Spencer, Rev Run, Wynonna Judd, Mya, Tony Bennett, Kendrick Lamar and Guiliana Rancic. She’s also met ABC’s Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher and ABC Bachelor’s Nick Viall, Chad Johnson and Josh Murray.

Ariana has won three Emmy awards and two first-place Kansas Association of Broadcaster’s awards for her in-depth reporting. She was also featured on Oxygen’s “Snapped” as a lead reporter in a high-profile murder case. Many of her stories have appeared on CNN and E! The Soup’s Clip of the Week with Joel McHale.

She enjoys staying active and doing anything outdoors. She’s managed a boxing club and completed Tough Mudder, Ridiculous Obstacle Challenge, Warrior Dash and half-marathons.

Ariana is happy to be in a warmer city and learn more about Tennesseans. If you have any story ideas or just want to say hello, follow her on Facebook at “Ariana Alexa,” on Twitter @WBBJ7Ariana and on Instagram at “arianaalexacohen.”