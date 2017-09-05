Chilly Nights Ahead for West Tennessee

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

While a cold front moving through West Tennessee didn’t bring everybody rain today, the chilly air set to arrive over the next day or so will be felt all across the Mid-South! Temperatures will get cooler Wednesday night than they’ve been in over 4 months. This will certainly make it feel like Fall is just around the corner with temperatures that are closer to mid-October normals than they are for early September.

TONIGHT

Gradually, skies will become clearer in West Tennessee with calm winds. By sunrise at 6:32 a.m. Wednesday, temperatures will start out in the lower and middle 50s for most of West Tennessee.

High pressure will settle into the Mid-South during the middle of the week keeping rain chances at bay. However, temperatures will get coldest for West Tennessee on Wednesday night. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the chilly forecast, any updates on the tropics, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

TROPICAL UPDATE – 4:00 p.m. CDT Tuesday

Hurricane IRMA is a Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph and gusts up to 200 mph. This storm is moving west at 15 mph. The current forecast keeps IRMA on the westward path through the remainder of the week and could cause catastrophic damage to islands in the Caribbean. While the forecast is subject to change, Florida remains in the path of this powerful storm. Keep an eye out for updates.

