Design Team Sign Company collects for Hurricane Harvey victims

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — The worst of Hurricane Harvey may be behind us, but it is leaving tens of thousands of Americans homeless. This is why employees from the Design Team Sign Company in Savannah are helping out.

“There’s tons of other people who are able to go and give immediate assistance hands on, and we’re not able to do that, so this was the next best thing that we felt like we would be able to do,” said Matt Tubbs, project manager at Design Team Sign Company.

Employees said it all started with an email, sent from three concerned staff members when they heard how desperate victims of the hurricane were for something as simple as water.

“We know they needed water. That’s how it originated, and then people started bringing other items, and we just kept taking and taking because we want to help all we can,” said Teresa Creasy, business compliance manager at Design Team Sign Company.

Design Team employees said this project started with water, but since then, they have collected everything from air mattresses, to toilet paper, to peanut butter, because, as they say, everything helps.

“Think about what you would want if you were in a situation like that. Bedding, pillow; if you lost everything, what would you need? Think about that and bring that,” said Heidi Conde, purchasing and receiving employee at Design Team Sign Company.

The design team said they are overwhelmed with the amount of support and donations they have received from the community, especially after a collection they held this past Saturday at a local Walmart.

“People were coming out with grocery carts full of water, toilet paper, diapers, dog food, cat food,” Conde said. “It was amazing.”

Organizers said it is more important than ever to be there for our fellow Americans in their time of need.

“The nation is so divided right now that I think just the tinniest, smallest amounts of love and kindness can go so far right now,” Conde said.

Design team employees say, they are hoping to completely fill a semi-truck by the time they leave this coming Friday. If you are interested in donating to their cause, you can find details below.

Drop-off Location:

Design Team Sign Company

350 Pinhook Drive

Savannah, TN 38372

Dates and Times:

Wednesday and Thursday: 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

Friday: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Accepted Donations:

Towels

Air Mattresses

Cots

Toilet Paper

Personal Hygiene

Baby Food

Baby Cereal

Bottles

Pacifiers

Blankets

Pillows

Detergent

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Hairbrushes

Hair Accessories

Shampoo and Conditioner

Body Soap

Baby Formula

Non-perishable Foods

Water

Rubber Gloves

Cleaning Supplies

Pet Food