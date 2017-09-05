Jackson police ask for help to ID subjects in Wal-Mart thefts

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are asking the public to help identify two persons of interest in recent thefts from Wal-Mart.

Officers are investigating the recent thefts of items from Wal-Mart on Emporium Drive in north Jackson, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

Two unidentified black males were caught on store surveillance video Aug. 27 taking several items from the store without paying, according to the release.

One of the subjects was wearing blue shorts, a white t-shirt and a blue hat. The other was wearing blue jeans and a white tank top.

Anyone who can identify the subjects is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477) or text CRIMES (274637) with the keyword “tips 911” along with your tip.