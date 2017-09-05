Jackson restaurant donates part of sales to Hurricane Harvey victims

JACKSON, Tenn. — A north Jackson restaurant is raising money for people affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The owner of Baudo’s Restaurant says they will donate 50 percent of their lunch sales Tuesday through Friday this week to the American Red Cross. The money will go to Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas.

The owner said they want to include customers and encourage people to give a little extra.

“Just watching all the newscasts and seeing those poor, pitiful people, it just breaks your heart, and so many have lost everything,” owner Sharon Baudo Smith said.

The fundraiser runs through Friday, Sept. 8. You can dine in or carry out.

Baudo’s Restaurant serves lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.