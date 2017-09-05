John William (Bill) Baker, Sr

John William (Bill) Baker, Sr., age 91 of Jackson, TN died Friday, September 1, 2017 at Jackson General Hospital.

Mr. Baker was born on November 19, 1924 in Carroll County to the late Leslie Onsby Baker and and Nellie Garland Brandon. He was in the navy serving The USS Vesole Destroyer, DD878 from April 18, 1942 until October 25, 1946. He worked at the Bemis Cotton Mill for over 40 years until he retired. He also had a paper route with The Jackson Sun during his Bemis Cotton Mill time for over 23 years.

He is a member of The American Legion Post 90 of Jackson, Member of the Bemis Historical Society, and a member of Faith Assembly Pentecostal Church.

He was married in 1947 to the late Grace Bartman. Surviving are three sons, John William Baker, Jr. (Seone), David Thomas Baker (Barbara), and Michael Lee Baker; grandchildren, Crystal Baker Watts (Darryl), Andy Baker (Kathy), Jeremy Baker (Meghan), Edward “Eddie” Baker (Candi), Theresa Rice (John) and twelve grandchildren.

He was married in 1991 to Frances Bynum who survives him. Surviving from the marriage are one stepdaughter, Diane Shelby (Paul), and John David Bynum (Dawn); six step grandchildren, Rebekah Rae Shelby, Lauren LaPrade (Chris), David Bynum, and Nathan John Bynum (Markie), Amber Nicole Bynum, and Caitlin Dawn Bynum.

One sister survives him, Peggy Barton (Larry) of Nesbitt, MS.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one sister, Betty Anderson and one brother, Carl Baker; one daughter in law, Suyon Baker and granddaughter, Susan Grace Baker.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel with funeral services following at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Hollywood Cemetery.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Faith Assembly Pentecostal Church.