JPD investigates neighborhood theft caught on camera

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a recent neighborhood theft caught on camera by a homeowner’s video surveillance.

Mark Henne told us it all started Friday when he noticed a package wasn’t delivered.

“I looked at the package online it said 11:45 it was delivered,” Henne said. “So I looked on the camera system for that Friday, and about 12:53 two kids come up to my house and steal that package.”

The video shows the two came up to the house on bikes. One pulled up their shirt to cover their face from the camera and walked up to the door.

“We know all the kids in our neighborhood, and we are thinking it’s the neighborhood behind us,” Henne said. “The kid obviously didn’t live far away because he wasn’t wearing any shoes.”

Local businesses like Automatic Security Alarms, which has been in the Hub City for almost 40 years, said you can’t put a price on peace of mind when it comes to investing into security systems.

“The sad part of this is that one out of three homeowners actually end up meeting the burglar, and that’s where the alarm is going to help and the cameras are going to help prevent,” manager Peter Starr said.

If you’re looking into improving your home’s security, Starr told us it’s all about design. He says to invest in equipment with features such as DVR, vibration sensors for window and door protection, and cameras with high resolution that go up to 1080p and even five megapixel cameras. Prices can go as low as $400 to as high as $2,600.

Henne and his family encourage everyone to invest their money into security systems.

“I think our city would be a lot safer place if everybody had cameras,” Henne said. “I have a peace of mind, and a bunch of my neighbors have cameras up too.”