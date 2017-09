Man arrested leading officer on chase

JACKSON, Tenn.- A Tennessee man led police on a short car chase before being arrested on drug charges.

Police said Anthony Carter did not stop when officers were following him Sunday at midnight.

Officers said they found a crack pipe in his pants pocket and a jail guard found cocaine in his sock.

Carter is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, introducing contraband into a jail and felony evading arrest.

He is being held in lieu of $40,000 bond.