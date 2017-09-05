Mugshots : Madison County : 9/01/17 – 9/05/17 September 5, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/68Sherry Woodson Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 2/68Kelly Hutcheson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/68Christopher Carter Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/68Alecia Allen Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 5/68Amanda Dunbar Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 6/68Amber Riggs Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/68Amy Sharp Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/68Andrew March Schedule II, IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 9/68Annie Ellison DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 10/68Anthony Carter Evading arrest, habitual motor offender, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 11/68Anthony Jones Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 12/68Benjamin Presson Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 13/68Brandon McAlister Possession of a handgun while under the influence, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, theft under $500 Show Caption Hide Caption 14/68Brandy Taylor Schedule I & IV drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 15/68Breanna Catron Leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 16/68Bryan Pearson Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 17/68Carlos Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/68Centauri Dixon Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 19/68Charles Henderson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 20/68Chemier Burns Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 21/68Christopher Harper Reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 22/68Christopher Lyons Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 23/68Chronica Greer Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 24/68Cody Maness Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 25/68Colby Birdsong DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 26/68Cortney Harrington Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 27/68Curtis Bailey Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 28/68Daniel Butler Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 29/68Daniel Climer Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 30/68Darren Hill Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 31/68Dave Mallard DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 32/68Derrick Brooks Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 33/68Dominique Balorck Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 34/68Donna Franks Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 35/68Eugene Hill Aggravated burglary, resisting stop/arrest, simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 36/68Frederick Bray Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 37/68James Love DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 38/68Jamie Presson Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 39/68Jeffery Walker Driving on revoked/suspended license, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 40/68Jenai Peoples Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 41/68Joey Deberry Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 42/68Justin Baker Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 43/68Justin Tamayo Aggravated domestic assault, retaliation for past action, assault, violation of order of protection, resisting stop/arrest, theft under $500 Show Caption Hide Caption 44/68Kenya Pirtle Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 45/68Kristin Cook Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 46/68Logan Miller Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 47/68Marcus Davis Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 48/68Marko Woodson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 49/68Marsha Hastings Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 50/68Marvin McMullin Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 51/68Michael King Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 52/68Milton Hollis Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 53/68Montreanna Whiteside Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 54/68Orlandos Huey Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 55/68Phillip Askew Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 56/68Phillip Gordon Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 57/68Rasheika Maxwell-Cooper Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 58/68Raymond McKnuckles Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 59/68Roderick Currie Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 60/68Rodrick Harper Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 61/68Sean Lloyd Public indecency, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 62/68Shiquer Scott Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 63/68Taradise Transou Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 64/68Taylor McLemore Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 65/68Telesa Conway Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 66/68Trimond Epperson Violation of parole, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 67/68Vickie Newman Driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 68/68Victoria French Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/01/17 and 7 a.m. on 9/05/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore