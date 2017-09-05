Mugshots : Madison County : 9/01/17 – 9/05/17

1/68 Sherry Woodson Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations

2/68 Kelly Hutcheson Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/68 Christopher Carter Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/68 Alecia Allen Shoplifting



5/68 Amanda Dunbar Failure to comply

6/68 Amber Riggs Violation of community corrections

7/68 Amy Sharp Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/68 Andrew March Schedule II, IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



9/68 Annie Ellison DUI

10/68 Anthony Carter Evading arrest, habitual motor offender, unlawful drug paraphernalia

11/68 Anthony Jones Violation of community corrections

12/68 Benjamin Presson Violation of probation, violation of community corrections



13/68 Brandon McAlister Possession of a handgun while under the influence, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, theft under $500

14/68 Brandy Taylor Schedule I & IV drug violations

15/68 Breanna Catron Leaving the scene of an accident

16/68 Bryan Pearson Harassment



17/68 Carlos Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license

18/68 Centauri Dixon Driving on revoked/suspended license

19/68 Charles Henderson Violation of community corrections

20/68 Chemier Burns Shoplifting



21/68 Christopher Harper Reckless driving

22/68 Christopher Lyons Criminal trespass

23/68 Chronica Greer Violation of probation

24/68 Cody Maness Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license



25/68 Colby Birdsong DUI

26/68 Cortney Harrington Simple domestic assault

27/68 Curtis Bailey Driving on revoked/suspended license

28/68 Daniel Butler Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



29/68 Daniel Climer Violation of community corrections

30/68 Darren Hill Shoplifting

31/68 Dave Mallard DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence

32/68 Derrick Brooks Failure to comply



33/68 Dominique Balorck Theft under $999

34/68 Donna Franks Shoplifting

35/68 Eugene Hill Aggravated burglary, resisting stop/arrest, simple domestic assault

36/68 Frederick Bray Simple domestic assault



37/68 James Love DUI

38/68 Jamie Presson Simple domestic assault

39/68 Jeffery Walker Driving on revoked/suspended license, open container law

40/68 Jenai Peoples Driving on revoked/suspended license



41/68 Joey Deberry Failure to appear

42/68 Justin Baker Public intoxication

43/68 Justin Tamayo Aggravated domestic assault, retaliation for past action, assault, violation of order of protection, resisting stop/arrest, theft under $500

44/68 Kenya Pirtle Aggravated assault



45/68 Kristin Cook Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

46/68 Logan Miller Violation of community corrections

47/68 Marcus Davis Failure to appear

48/68 Marko Woodson Failure to appear



49/68 Marsha Hastings Disorderly conduct

50/68 Marvin McMullin Failure to comply

51/68 Michael King Simple domestic assault

52/68 Milton Hollis Driving on revoked/suspended license



53/68 Montreanna Whiteside Disorderly conduct

54/68 Orlandos Huey Violation of probation

55/68 Phillip Askew Contempt of court

56/68 Phillip Gordon Driving on revoked/suspended license



57/68 Rasheika Maxwell-Cooper Simple domestic assault, vandalism

58/68 Raymond McKnuckles Shoplifting

59/68 Roderick Currie Failure to appear

60/68 Rodrick Harper Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations



61/68 Sean Lloyd Public indecency, violation of community corrections

62/68 Shiquer Scott Violation of probation

63/68 Taradise Transou Driving on revoked/suspended license

64/68 Taylor McLemore Disorderly conduct



65/68 Telesa Conway Shoplifting

66/68 Trimond Epperson Violation of parole, failure to appear

67/68 Vickie Newman Driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia

68/68 Victoria French Failure to appear









































































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/01/17 and 7 a.m. on 9/05/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.