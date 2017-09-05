Patricia Joann Gustafson

Patricia Joann Gustafson, age 83, of Jackson, TN, entered Heaven’s gates on Sunday, September 3, 2017 at her home after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Patricia was born and raised on a farm in East Grand Forks, MN to John and Grace Hoff. She and her twin, Paul Hoff, were the youngest of 7. Patricia loved cooking, sewing, needlework, and socializing with family and friends. She had a wonderful smile that could light up any room.

She married the love of her life, Robert Paul Gustafson on October 18, 1953. He preceded her in death in 2014. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Stan Hoff and Glen Hoff, and sister, Jacqueline Palmer.

She is survived by her children, Gail Garo (Dennis) of North Edison, NJ, Kathy Simmons (Bill) of Pinson TN, Paul Gustafson (Nancy) of Jackson, TN, and Mark Gustafson (Christine) of Middletown, CT; grandchildren, Jason Gustafson, Erica Winkler, David Martin, Jennifer Hooker, Kristen Ward, and Daniel Gustafson; nine great grandchildren; and her siblings, Orris Hoff, Paul Hoff, and Elizabeth York.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 7, 2017 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Reverend Eric M. Rudsenske of Concordia Lutheran Church officiating. Interment will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Patricia’s memory be directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.