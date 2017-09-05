Pro athlete shares inspirational story with Lions Club in Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — An athlete who has achieved success while being visually impaired brought words of inspiration and encouragement to a civic club Tuesday in Carroll County.

Amy Dixon spoke Tuesday with local Lions Club members. Her guide is from McKenzie and has been a member of the Lions Club for 10 years. He helps her train for swimming, biking and running.

Dixon hopes to inspire others to follow in her footsteps.

“Maybe they don’t know somebody in their community that’s visually impaired, but it reaches far outside the community than just Huntingdon itself but all throughout Tennessee and all throughout the world, helping people with vision impairments live a very full life,” Dixon said.

She will be flying out Wednesday to continue training for competition.