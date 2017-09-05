Ricky Lynn (Rick) Heavner

Services for Ricky Lynn (Rick) Heavner, age 56, will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2017, at Beech Bluff Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery. Pastor Opie Dodrill officiating.

Rick passed away September 1, 2017, at Jackson -Madison County General Hospital surrounded by friends and family.

Rick was born in Jackson on May 26,1961. He served in the U.S. Navy for 15 years and was a Petty Officer 1st Class, after his service he became an alarm technician for Diebold then Securitas for 24 years. He was a member of Beech Bluff Baptist Church where he loved to teach his “Sunshine” Class.

He is preceded in death by his father James Elton Heavner, and mother Betty Lou Heavner.

Rick is survived by his wife and love of 21 years, Judi Heavner; children, Chase Heavner, Carol Ann Heavner and Jeremy Coble; brother, Randy Heavner (Celia); grandchildren, Cady Heavner, Riley Heavner, Ryker Bollinger, Janson Coble, and Aubree Coble.

Pallbearers will be: Brett Adams, Chris Bollinger, Mickey Butler, Larry Evans, Jeff Forbes and Huston Smith. Honorary Pallbearers are: Aiden Adams and Chris Elliot

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, September 5,2017, at Beech Bluff Baptist Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home of Medina.