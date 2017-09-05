Scattered Storms This Morning And Afternoon

Weather Update:

Scattered Thunderstorms will develop and continue off and on this morning as a cold front makes it’s way through the area this morning. Main threat will be brief heavy rain and gusty winds. Otherwise, a cold front will slide through the area gradually this afternoon. It will move south into north Mississippi by this evening. Behind the front a strong trough will dig in and bring unseasonably cool air we would expect to see in October. High temperatures the rest of the week will be in the 70s. Ill have an updated forecast coming up on Midday/Noon 11:30 AM ABC 7/12:00 PM CBS 7.

