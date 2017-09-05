September kicks off third annual library card sign-up

JACKSON, Tenn.–September kicks off the 3rd annual library card sign up.

Last year, more than 700 children in the Jackson area signed up for library cards. This year, the Jackson Madison County Library’s goal is to have 1,000 kids sign-up.

“It begins a relationship with reading and books. It connects them with other children who are reading as well as gives them access to online and other resources that the library has to offer,” said City councilman Ernest Brooks.

Children can sign up for a library card this month free of charge with the help of a parent or guardian. You can also sign up online or at either library in Jackson. Two lucky kids who sign up will have a chance at winning a Kindle.