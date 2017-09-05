South Jackson restaurant owner holding donation driver for Harvey victims

JACKSON, Tenn.-The owner of a south Jackson restaurant is holding a fund raiser for Hurricane Harvey victims for a city he used to call home.

Snappy Tomato owner Mike Bell’s brother still lives in Houston and his home is in one of the mandatory evacuations areas.

Chuck Bell has been in West Tennessee since Harvey made landfall and has no idea what he can expect to see when he makes it home to Houston.

“People were bringing truck loads, we had baseball teams that brought truck loads of stuff, different organizations here around town, and just our customers that come in on a daily basis, they came in to eat and they’d bring a case of diapers, said Mary Kilpatrick, store manager.

Bell’s donation drive started last Thursday and said there was a great response from the community.