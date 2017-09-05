Suspect charged in east Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of shooting at several people in east Jackson faced a judge Tuesday.

Michael Wayne Robinson Jr. appeared Tuesday in Jackson City Court, charged with multiple counts including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and more.

He is accused of shooting at several people Aug. 30 on Dupree Street, according to court documents.

Robinson is being held at the Madison County jail in lieu of $75,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 14.