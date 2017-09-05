THP: One vehicle crash sends driver to hospital

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.-A crash in east Madison County near Beech bluff off of Diamond Grove Road.

The one-vehicle accident, that happened around 8, Monday evening.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the driver of a tow truck was ejected from the vehicle, when it went off the road and crashed into a ditch. The driver was taken from the scene by ambulance and later flown to Regional One in Memphis with what officials believe are non life-threatening injuries. There is no word on what caused the crash.

