TR Hilliard

TR Hilliard, age 97 of Jackson, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2017 at Northbrooke Health Care in Jackson.

TR was born on July 1, 1920 in Carroll County, TN to the late Tom and Julie Brown Hilliard. His father sent him to Welding School and he received his Certificate in Welding. He moved to Baltimore, MD during WWII where he was a welder on battle aircrafts. He came back to West Tennessee for a short time and married his first wife, Willene Hilliard and took her back to Baltimore with him. After WWII, he returned to Bemis to work at the Bemis Bros. Cotton Mill. Afterward, he began a long career as an insurance salesman for People’s Protective Life Insurance through George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home.

TR was an active and long standing board member of Bemis Pentecostal Church. After the church closed, he became a member of Faith Assembly Pentecostal Church.

In addition to his parents, TR is preceded in death by his wives, Willene Hilliard and Hazel Hilliard; and a sister, Wilma Shoe.

He is survived by his son, Thomas Hilliard (Dot); grandson, Tom Hilliard (Janet); two great grandchildren, Jackelyn Hilliard and Emma Grace Hilliard; one sister, Fannie Mae Duniven; special neice, Julia Futral (Larry).

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 7, 2017 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at George A. Smith and Sons South Chapel with funeral services following at 1 p.m. with Rev. Bill Luther officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers to serve will be Tom Hilliard, Larry Futral, Dale Warren, Tillman Weir, Joel Jackson, Bill Farmer, David Graves, and Charles Hampton.