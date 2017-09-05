Viktor Horton continues to run all over defenses

J

ACKSON, Tenn. — For week three of the high school football season, TCA’s Viktor Horton claimed the top spot for the player of the week award. This past weekend, he helped lead his Lions to victory over a tough Adamsville squad. He rushed for 195 yards to go with two scores. In just three games this season, Horton has racked up almost 600 yards on the ground and nine touchdowns, and although he’s filling up the stat sheet, he know’s he’s not doing this by himself.

“I’m just glad God gave me the chance to get player of the week and I like to thank my O-line more than me because without my O-line I probably wouldn’t even get player of the week or get as many rushing yards and I also want to thank my coach for giving me the opportunity,” Horton said.

But outside of tearing it up on the gridiron, Horton is making sure he’s showing the underclassmen how to do things the right way.

“I mean I just try to teach them just to be a leader and encourage them and just to make sure they like don’t give up on certain plays,” Horton said. “Like every play might be your last.”

Horton and his Lions will look to keep their unbeaten record heading into week four when they take on their rival, the USJ Bruins.