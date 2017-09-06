Fast Pace clinics accepting donations for Harvey relief

JACKSON, Tenn. — Fast Pace Urgent Care is coordinating a Harvey relief drive and accepting donations this week at all of their locations.

Residents have until Friday, Sept. 8, to drop off donations at over 50 Fast Pace locations across Tennessee and Kentucky, according to a release from the health care provider.

Each office will serve as a drop-off point for supplies, which will later be brought to the main Fast Pace support office in Waynesboro, Tenn., before being delivered to residents rebuilding in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

To find your nearest Fast Pace location, visit www.fastpaceurgentcare.com.

Fast Pace provided a list of items that, according to the Red Cross, are needed most:

– Food: Unexpired, non-perishable and easy-to-make

– Water: Bottled water with the safety seal intact

– Children’s Supplies: Diapers, wipes, bottles, formula, diaper rash cream (in their original, unopened packaging) and cribs, playpens, car seats (new or gently used conditions), and toys

– Clothing: New or gently used, and seasonally-appropriate (shirts, pants, socks, shoes). Only new undergarments will be accepted.

– Equipment: Items that can be used to assist in the emergency response and immediate relief phase – such as power tools, ladders, chainsaws, fans, etc.

– Supplies: Cleaning supplies (bleach, sponges, mops, N95 filtration masks, gloves, buckets), chairs, tables, etc.

– Materials: Building materials (sheetrock, plywood, lumber, etc.)

– Toys: Only new or clean, gently-used toys will be accepted (books, board games, battery-operated games, etc.)

– Furniture: Only furniture in clean and usable condition

– Bedding: New bedding (sheets, pillows, comforters, etc.) in unopened packages preferred