Fast Pace Urgent Care calls on TN volunteer spirit to help hurricane victims

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.-Fast Pace Urgent Care Clinics across the state are using the devastation in Houston as a call to action.

Leaders with the company are asking for people in the community to lend a helping hand. Donations of food, water, clothing, cleaning supplies and even monetary donations are greatly appreciated..

Representatives said it is important for the Volunteer State to get involved and support flood victims.

“Knowing how much communities like this love to help out I think it’s just a testament really to how much we can help out people we may have never even met they may live hundreds of miles away but we’re going to treat them like a neighbor,” said

You can drop off items at your nearest Fast Pace Clinic location.

The last day to drop off items will be this Friday.