Henry Co. deputies rescue 7 dogs from home

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Local law enforcement is asking for the public’s help finding homes for some recently rescued pets.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, seven dogs were taken from the home of Adrienne Michael on Monday morning on Shell Academy Road.

The sheriff’s department received a call of alleged animal neglect and went to investigate. They say several of the dogs had their ribs and backbones showing with no access to food and water.

Michael told police she was out of state but on her way home. She had asked her neighbors to watch the animals while she was away. All seven were taken to the sheriff’s office animal shelter.

“Obviously you could tell by the way the pups looked this is not something that just occurred over the weekend,” Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew said. “Obviously they were underweight and malnourished.”

Two of the seven dogs have now found homes while others wait to find their own. Frank Patterson and his family adopted one as soon as they heard what happened.

“The smallest one looked like it was needing help the most,” Patterson said. “I thought it might be hard for them to get rid of it. I believe we could get it back to health and get it in good shape, so we chose that one.”

Michael was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals with a $750 bond. She appeared Tuesday in Henry County General Sessions Court. As of now, her court date has been reset to Oct. 16.

For information about how to adopt one of the dogs recently rescued in Henry County, contact Rolling Hills Humane Society in Paris at 731-641-8090.