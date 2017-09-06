Huntingdon Fire Department purchases life-saving tool

HUNTINGDON, Tenn.–The Huntingdon Fire Department says after 6 months of budgeting for new rescue equipment, they now have a $10,000 life-saving kit.

This kit is a lifting and stabilizing strut, which can lift cars from their sides and roofs as well as helping in the case of a structural collapse. All of the money used to purchase the kit came from within the fire department by adjusting and making cuts to their current budget.

“We had an accident out on Highway 70 involving a truck that had went a long way off the road and he was right on the edge of a embankment and we realized then that we did not have the equipment that we needed,” Lt. Curt Taylor.

The Huntingdon Fire Department began training on the new equipment Wednesday night. Dozens of volunteer firefighters will be trained on how to operate the rescue equipment efficiently.