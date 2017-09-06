Lane College kicks off school year

JACKSON, Tenn. — Each Wednesday during the school year, Lane College comes together for chapel. It’s a time of reflection and prayer by students, staff and instructors for the college. But Wednesday’s chapel was a little different.

“I’m excited to just be together as a community to celebrate coming together,” Interim Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Deborah J. Rogers said.

Lane College celebrated the start of its school year Wednesday morning with their annual convocation.

This is Demayah Killedrew’s senior year, and she is looking forward to what it holds.

“I’m just looking forward to growth and new experiences,” Killedrew said.

The students filled the gym, and faculty and staff paraded in dressed in their academic regalia. Dr. Rogers says she hopes the college is able to affect more people than just their students.

“Our job is not only to impact our students but also to impact the larger community as well,” Rogers said.

She also sees the convocation as not just the start to the school year but also a celebration.

“Celebrations are always important,” Rogers said. “I believe what we celebrate, we repeat.”

The college hopes that this can set an example for the freshmen as well as the seniors on what they hope to do for them when their graduation comes around.

They also invite the community to join them at 11 a.m. each Wednesday during the school year for chapel.