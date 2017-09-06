Local agencies continue to accept donations for flood victims

Local agencies here in west Tennessee have been working hard to collect donations and get them to those in need.

JACKSON, Tenn. — Massive relief efforts by non-profits are on the rise, as volunteers are assisting victims of Hurricane Harvey and preparing for what is to come of Hurricane Irma.

A very busy day for non-profits in our area. Word has spread about the organizations taking donations for flood victims, and the community has responded. Donation drop offs at Central Distributors warehouse has had major changes in just two days.

“I knew Jackson would come through I just didn’t know when,” president of the Jackson Area Non-Profit Network, James Christoferson said.

The Jackson Area Non-Profit Network has started a partnership with the local Red Cross chapter, as well as United Way of West Tennessee, to collect supplies.

“I’m glad to see it starting to fill. I was having my doubts too just wondering but we got a big load from Brownsville who had been doing a drive and some 3 or 4 vehicles came by dropped off waters so it looks great,” Christoferson said.

One of the biggest donations came from two men who went to their local Walmart and collected items to send down to Texas. “We wanted to continue to do our donation drive so the Mayor helped us along with that and we end up partnering with United Way to get it sent to Texas and everything,” donor, Delvonte Pruitt said.

“We can’t stop giving!”, Brownsville Mayor Bill Rawls said. “These disasters are naturally created, but we have predictions about when their coming and not coming but it brings people together the worst situations bring out the best in people.”

As communities in Texas start the rebuilding process there are a lot of supplies residents will need. Organizers are asking for items like tissue, baby products, and non perishable foods. Anything you can donate to help those affected by the storm.

The new threat of Hurricane Irma making landfall makes it even more important to volunteer your time.

“There’s no ceiling. We’ll take as many as we can get because what we’re being told is the extent of damage that is anticipated could be catastrophic,” Exec Dir. of Midwest TN American Red Cross, David Hicks said.

“Everything will be okay because you know the people came out to help during Harvey so I feel like if anything was to go on the people would come out and help for Irma just as well,” Pruitt said.

A lot of donations came in Wednesday, but organizers do want to stress that they are not looking for clothing. The only type accepted will be new socks and under garments. If you donate water it needs to be packaged together.

Organizers said they appreciate all the items, and are anticipating a lot more traffic for the rest of the week. If you were not able to make it out Wednesday you can also drop off donations Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For a full list of items requested visit the “Seen On 7” section of our website.