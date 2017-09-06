Mr. Wesley Gilbert Smith

Mr. Wesley Gilbert Smith, age 62 of Gilbertsville, KY, formerly of Paris passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at his residence. His funeral service will be at 1:00 PM Thursday, September 7, 2017 at Calvary Baptist Church, 6026 Hwy 641 North in Gilbertsville, Kentucky. Dale Greenwell will be presiding over the services. Burial will follow at Brewers Cemetery at 2285 Jack Treas Road in Kirksey, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at McEvoy Funeral Home and from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Thursday at the church prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Chris Moore, Dana Ballard, Bill Trieglaff, Bruce Huff, Tommy Smith, Kevin Powell, Chad Eickholz, Bryant Peale, and Milton Peale.

Wesley Gilbert Smith was born March 18, 1955 in Henry County, Tennessee to the late Charles Wesley Smith Jr. and the late Mary Elizabeth Olive Smith Burke. On September 25, 1988 he married Peggy Keys Smith and she survives in Gilbertsville, KY.

Mr. Smith is also survived by a daughter Angela Jewel (Nathan) McDowell of Paducah, KY; two sons: James Wesley (Jolene) Smith of Paris, TN and Adam Dale (Katie) Miller of Gilbertsville, KY; two sisters: Ro Ellen Rushing of Paris, TN and Elizabeth Ann (Mark) Millard of Guntersville, AL; one brother William O. (Jody) Smith of Franklin, TN; nine grandchildren: C.J., Layla, and Wyatt McDowell; Hunter, Tommy, and Jake Smith; Taylor Deaton and Billie Lund; and Brady Hanes; one great grandchild, Calvin Smith; three brothers-in-law: Jody (Marie) Keys of Grand Rivers, KY, Dennis (Barbara) Keys of Georgia, and Jim Reising of Benton, KY; one sister-in-law, Rita (Don) Murray of Benton, KY; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Besides his parents, Mr. Smith was also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Madge Reising.

Mr. Smith was a member of Johnson Chapel Methodist Church in Paris, TN and Calvary Baptist Church in Gilbertsville, KY.

He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Fan.

Wesley was a graduate of Henry Co. High School in Paris, TN. He joined the National Guard in January 1973 and retired from the Coast Guard Reserves in Paducah in 1997. He was a plank member of the 8-11 Coast Guard Auxiliary in Kuttawa, KY.

He retired from USEC in Paducah, KY in 2014 then went to work for Swift & Staley where he worked until the diagnosis of Stage 4 pancreatic and liver cancer made him unable to work in April 2016. Until then he had never used a sick day with the exception of when he had surgery for 5 heart bypasses.

Wesley had an overwhelming love for God and walked as a true testament of his faith throughout his diagnosis. He loved his family and his friends and the amazing support from them showed how much he was loved by them. God, family and friends have made what seemed to be unbearable an outpouring of God’s blessings.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Calvary Baptist Church Sign Fund, 6026 State Hwy 641 N., Gilbertsville, KY 42044 and/or Brewers Cemetery Fund, c/o: Randy Mason, 351 Duncan Creek Road, Kirksey, KY 42054 to help with the upkeep of the cemetery. You know Wesley loved to have the grass look nice.